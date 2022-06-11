Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zacharia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD
Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Northshore Medical Group9977 Woods Dr Ste 300, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8034
Rush South Loop1411 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60605 Directions (312) 454-2700Monday7:00am - 1:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 1:00pmFriday12:00pm - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Rush University Diabetes Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 250, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6163Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Zacharia is an exceptional physician. She is highly knowledgeable and extremely kind. She has a calm demeanor and takes time to explain everything in detail. She is a wonderful endocrinologist.
About Dr. Christine Zacharia, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Zacharia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zacharia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zacharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zacharia has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zacharia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zacharia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zacharia.
