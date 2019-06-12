See All Family Doctors in Broomall, PA
Dr. Christine Zabel, DO

Family Medicine
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine Zabel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Zabel works at Kurzrok Family Medicine in Broomall, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leroy Fleischer MD Lab
    Leroy Fleischer MD Lab
    1999 Sproul Rd Ste 21, Broomall, PA 19008 (610) 353-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Lankenau Medical Center
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jun 12, 2019
    Dr. Zabel always makes time to listen to your concerns and answer all questions. I trust everything she says and so far, she has always been right!
    Patty in Haverford — Jun 12, 2019
    About Dr. Christine Zabel, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689677486
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    • Springfield Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • St.Joseph's University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Zabel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zabel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zabel works at Kurzrok Family Medicine in Broomall, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zabel’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

