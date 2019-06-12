Overview

Dr. Christine Zabel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Lankenau Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zabel works at Kurzrok Family Medicine in Broomall, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.