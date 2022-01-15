Dr. Christine Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Yu, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Yu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Yu works at
Locations
-
1
Hospital For Special Surgery535 E 70th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10021 Directions (917) 260-3065
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
I saw Dr. Yu for a serious flair up of diverticulosis. I found he to be professional, knowledgeable, caring, and extremely helpful in solving my problem. I highly recommend Dr. Yu. John Goydas
About Dr. Christine Yu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1902958143
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.