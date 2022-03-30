Dr. Wu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Wu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
Icahn School of Medicine At Mount Sinai300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (929) 210-6000Friday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Mount Sinai1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wu is a very professional and knowledgeable physician who communicates well with her patients ... her practice is extremely well run and her staff is a pleasure to work with. 5 (of 5) stars.
About Dr. Christine Wu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1568998698
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.