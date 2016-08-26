Dr. Christine Wright, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Wright, DPM
Overview
Dr. Christine Wright, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in High Point, NC. They completed their residency with L. Richardson Memorial Hospital
Locations
Wake Forest University Health Sciences1814 Westchester Dr Ste 300, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! Dr. Wright did my surgery on my mortons neuroma two years ago. It has healed beautifully and that foot is pain free. I am now having pain in my other foot and am making an appointment today to go back to see her. I trust her completely. She is an outstanding Doctor.
About Dr. Christine Wright, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1770544306
Education & Certifications
- L. Richardson Memorial Hospital
- GANNON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
