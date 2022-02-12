Dr. Christine Wingo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Wingo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Christine Wingo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rocky Mount, NC.
Locations
Rocky Mount Smilemakers165 Kandemor Ln, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 Directions (252) 429-4067Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment for a crown prep was very efficient and painless.
About Dr. Christine Wingo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wingo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wingo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
