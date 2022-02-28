Overview

Dr. Christine White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. White works at Johnson County Pediatrics in Merriam, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.