Dr. Christine White, MD
Dr. Christine White, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Merriam, KS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wales in Great Britain and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Johnson County Pediatrics - an Affiliate of Children's Mercy8800 W 75th St Ste 220, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 384-5500
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Dr. White has resolved our search for the right doctor for our children. Her impeccable care and clear explanations to our concerns gives us the peace of mind that our children’s health is in the right hands. Do I agree with her politics? Not so much. But i dont play politics with my children’s health. And, Dr. White isn’t about politics in the office…she’s simply about giving the most conscientious care to my children. Added bonus, she takes my calls after hours and on weekends. Great doctor. Lucky find.
About Dr. Christine White, MD
- Carolinas Med Ctr, Pediatrics
- University of Wales in Great Britain
Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
