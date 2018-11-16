Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weikert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Locations
Nittany Valley Ankle & Foot Center1333 S Allen St Ste 4, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 231-0451
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weikert and her staff of nurses and receptionists were very knowledgeable and answered all of my questions about my condition and the surgical procedure that I needed. They were considerate of my hypertension and diabetes concerns.
About Dr. Christine Weikert, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831173897
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weikert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weikert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weikert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weikert has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weikert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weikert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weikert.
