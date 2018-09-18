Dr. Warmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Warmann, MD
Dr. Christine Warmann, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Christine Warmann MD11673 Jollyville Rd Ste 204, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 401-0005
I highly recommend Dr. Warmann. She is a caring gifted physician who was able to help me through a dark time in my life. She carefully answers all my questions about my condition and treatments. I trust her judgement completely.
About Dr. Christine Warmann, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1679607444
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Warmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Warmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warmann.
