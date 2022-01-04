Overview

Dr. Christine Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.