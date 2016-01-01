Overview

Dr. Christine Wan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wan works at Next Level Urgent Care in Houston, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.