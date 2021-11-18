Dr. Christine Vyskocil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vyskocil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Vyskocil, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Vyskocil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Vyskocil works at
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 831-6800
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 831-6800
- White Plains Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Vyskocil is my GYN doctor and I’ve gone to her countless amount of times for medical issues. She always shows me compassion and makes me feel comfortable. Her nurse , Ashley, is an absolute sweetheart. Any questions I have, Dr Vyskocil answers them throughly and listens to my concerns without dismissing me. I really am pleased by her performance as a GYN doctor, and that means a lot because I am in the medical field and I work with a lot of doctors.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Vyskocil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vyskocil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vyskocil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vyskocil works at
Dr. Vyskocil has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vyskocil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Vyskocil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vyskocil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vyskocil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vyskocil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.