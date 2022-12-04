Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Villoch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Locations
Miami Neuroscience Institute8951 N Kendall Dr Ste 410W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-3876
Miami Neuroscience Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 596-3876
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Villoch?
Dr Villoch is a professional and had good bedside manners. The procedure went flawlessly, 10/10. The only thing that was unfortunate was the wait, it was excessive and you're told to arrive early. Net positive and would recommend. Thank you Doctor for your care.
About Dr. Christine Villoch, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134194079
Education & Certifications
- Oss Health|The Center For Pain Management & Rehabilitation Orthopedic & Spine Specialists, Pc
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Exempla-St. Joseph's Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology, Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villoch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villoch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villoch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villoch speaks Spanish.
268 patients have reviewed Dr. Villoch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villoch.
