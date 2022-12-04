Overview

Dr. Christine Villoch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.



Dr. Villoch works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

