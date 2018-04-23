See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Antonio, TX
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Van Ramshorst works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000
    St. Luke's Baptist Hospital
    7930 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 23, 2018
    Dr Van Ram is awesome. I worked under her as a nurse and chose her as my OB/GYN. Even knowing I was a nurse, she still fully explained the procedure to my husband and I and made sure any questions I had were answered. Was sorry to hear she was leaving private practice to work for the hospital, but wish her well!
    About Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1316267594
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Van Ramshorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Ramshorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Ramshorst has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Ramshorst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Ramshorst works at Pediatrix Medical Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Van Ramshorst’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Ramshorst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Ramshorst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Ramshorst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Ramshorst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

