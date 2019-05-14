Dr. Christine Twining, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twining is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Twining, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Twining, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.
Dr. Twining works at
Locations
-
1
Maine Medical Partners Endocrinology & Diabetes Center175 Us Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 396-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainegeneral Medical Center
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Pen Bay Medical Center
- Waldo County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thoughtful, patient, and easy to talk to. Wonderful physician. I highly recommend R. Twining.
About Dr. Christine Twining, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316023302
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Twining has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Twining accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Twining has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Twining works at
Dr. Twining has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Twining on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Twining. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twining.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twining, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twining appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.