Overview

Dr. Christine Twining, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Mid Coast Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital.



Dr. Twining works at Maine Medical Part Endo & Dia in Scarborough, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Hypothyroidism and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.