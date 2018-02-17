See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Christine Twerdi, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine Twerdi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Dr. Twerdi works at Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Gastroenterology
    13557 Steelecroft Pkwy Ste 2200, Charlotte, NC 28278

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2018
    I've been with Doctor Twerdi for over 9 years and I highly respect her work ethic and patient care practices. Dr. Twerdi is attentive, compassionate and genuinely interested in my kids health. We have 4 kids. She takes the time to make sure all our questions and concerns are addressed. Jessica is an excellent nurse and the front desk staff is friendly.
    Laura Andino in Charlotte — Feb 17, 2018
    About Dr. Christine Twerdi, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1518959410
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Twerdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Twerdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Twerdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Twerdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Twerdi works at Novant Health Steelecroft Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Twerdi's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Twerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Twerdi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Twerdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Twerdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

