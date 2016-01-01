Overview

Dr. Christine Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garden Grove, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tran works at Christine Tran, M.D. in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.