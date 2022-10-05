Dr. Christine Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Tran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
The Urology Group - Lansdowne19415 Deerfield Ave Ste 112, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4877Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Urology Group - Leesburg224D Cornwall St NW Ste 400, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 977-4878
The Urology Group - StoneSprings24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 100B, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 977-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've had many procedures to treat my kidney stones and by far the easiest and pain-free procedure was with Dr. Tran. She listens well, takes time to understand and address any concerns. After most of my procedures with other doctors, I would be a pain for days afterwards. But Dr. Tran, she seemed to hit the stones, and only the stones, with the laser so I ended up feeling great after the surgery.
About Dr. Christine Tran, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1235469206
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins Hosp Sch Med|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Urology
