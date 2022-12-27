See All Hospitalists in New York, NY
Dr. Christine Townsend, MD

Hospital Medicine
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rutger, The State University Of New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Townsend works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Kidney Failure
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 27, 2022
    Got me in quick, listened to my issue and created a treatment plan that I agreed with.
    About Dr. Christine Townsend, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013302199
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rutger, The State University Of New Jersey
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Townsend has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Townsend works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Townsend’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

