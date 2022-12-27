Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Townsend, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Townsend, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Rutger, The State University Of New Jersey and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Got me in quick, listened to my issue and created a treatment plan that I agreed with.
About Dr. Christine Townsend, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1013302199
Education & Certifications
- Rutger, The State University Of New Jersey
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
