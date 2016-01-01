Dr. Christine Tintorer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tintorer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Tintorer, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Tintorer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 22 S Holmdel Rd Ste 5, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 444-1330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tintorer?
About Dr. Christine Tintorer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114101409
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tintorer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tintorer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tintorer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tintorer. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tintorer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tintorer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tintorer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.