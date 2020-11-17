Dr. Thai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Thai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Thai, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Southern Inyo Hospital.
Dr. Thai works at
Locations
Christine T Thai MD19582 Beach Blvd Ste 320, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 378-2440
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Southern Inyo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr Thai for many years. I’m currently involved in a drug trial. It’s been really great having my doctor administer the trial. Dr Thai really cares about her patients. Shes a good communicator and really great diagnostician. I recently had Shingles and she was able to diagnosis over the phone with a follow up to see the rash. It can be difficult to get in to see her so I’m happy she now offers telemedicine.
About Dr. Christine Thai, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1043224587
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thai works at
Dr. Thai has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.