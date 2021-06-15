See All Neurologists in Greenville, NC
Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD

Neurology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.

Dr. Tangredi works at East Carolina Neurology Inc in Greenville, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Lab Ntwk At East Carolina Neurology
    2280 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-4848
  2. 2
    Glen Meade Center for Women's Health
    510 Carolina Bay Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 662-8888

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr. Tangredi is literally the best! She takes her time and answers all our questions! Highly recommend!!
    — Jun 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD

    • Neurology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588759989
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tangredi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tangredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangredi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangredi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tangredi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tangredi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

