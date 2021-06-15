Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tangredi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS.
Dr. Tangredi works at
Locations
Spectrum Lab Ntwk At East Carolina Neurology2280 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-4848
Glen Meade Center for Women's Health510 Carolina Bay Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 662-8888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tangredi?
Dr. Tangredi is literally the best! She takes her time and answers all our questions! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Christine Tangredi, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588759989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT LAS VEGAS
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tangredi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tangredi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tangredi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tangredi works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tangredi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tangredi.
