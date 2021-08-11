Overview

Dr. Christine Tanaka-Esposito, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Tanaka-Esposito works at Cleveland Clinic - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.