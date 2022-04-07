Overview

Dr. Christine Tagayun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Tagayun works at See Clearly Vision in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.