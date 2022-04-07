See All Ophthalmologists in McLean, VA
Dr. Christine Tagayun, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Tagayun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Tagayun works at See Clearly Vision in McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    See Clearly Vision
    8138 Watson St, McLean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 827-5454
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 07, 2022
    After suffering from dry eyes for years, I suffered bilateral corneal abrasions during a surgery in 12/2020. I found See Clearly and Dr Tagayun through a recommendation of a close friend. Dr Tagayun has quite literally changed my life!! I came in with bottles of drops and ointments. She took one look at me and suggested Tear Duct Plugs to help the dryness. I was skeptical (no other doctor had ever mentioned it) but I trusted her. The tear duct plugs have changed my life! I still take Xiidra and I have to get the tear duct plugs replaced if they fall out, but my eyes are so amazing!! The dryness is gone. I can tell when one falls out bc the immediate dryness (and my misery) returns. Dr Tagayun is incredibly caring, attentive, thorough, and such a pleasure! She is a treasure! So, thank you Dr Tagayun for helping me get much needed relief when other doctors didn’t give me this option. I am eternally grateful! (The staff are incredible too and everyone at this office is wonderful
    Jen Navarro — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Christine Tagayun, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952747289
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • See Clearly Vision
    Residency
    • University Of Texas At Southwestern At Dallas
    Internship
    • University Of California San Diego Medical Center, Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama School of Medicine, Birmingham, AL
    Medical Education

