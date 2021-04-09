Overview

Dr. Christine Szeto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Szeto works at Keith D Sanneman DPM in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.