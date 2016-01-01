Dr. Surrey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Surrey, DO
Overview
Dr. Christine Surrey, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Dr. Surrey works at
Locations
-
1
Power Back Rehabilitation113 ROUTE 73, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 809-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Surrey?
About Dr. Christine Surrey, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1972583540
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Surrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surrey works at
Dr. Surrey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Surrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Surrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.