Dr. Christine Slotta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.



Dr. Slotta works at Lake Health Physician Group Internal Medicine at Perrico Health Campus in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.