Dr. Christine Slotta, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Slotta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ashtabula County Medical Center and TriPoint Medical Center.
Locations
Lake Health Physician Group Women's Health Specialists4176 State Route 306, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 918-4630
UH/Lake Hospitlas36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 953-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashtabula County Medical Center
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She a really good doctor I love her
About Dr. Christine Slotta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1700875465
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Slotta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slotta has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Slotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slotta.
