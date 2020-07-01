Dr. Christine Sloop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Sloop, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Sloop, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Randal Sloop MD Inc.2068 Talbert Dr Ste 150, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 809-0009
Hospital Affiliations
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly. Took her time during my visit and didn't feel rushed. Addressed my concerns well. I'd recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Christine Sloop, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sloop has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sloop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sloop has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sloop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.