Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Skiadas works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Quincy, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 774-0621
  2
    133 Brookline Ave Fl 4, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 774-0945
  3
    Penn Fertility Care Lgh
    2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 110, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 544-0107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2019
    Dr Skiadas is the only reason I'm sticking with harvard vanguard. She explain she everything well, is ca lm and caring and has an excellent bedside manner. I feel safe with her.
    About Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407914708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skiadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Skiadas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skiadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skiadas has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skiadas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skiadas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skiadas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skiadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skiadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

