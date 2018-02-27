See All Family Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Christine Shim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine.

Dr. Shim works at Gastro Health in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastro Health - East Boynton
    2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
    Palm Beach Wellness LLC
    2645 N Federal Hwy Ste 120, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 27, 2018
    I took my 83 year old mother to see Dr. Shim this morning as she is suffering from trigeminal neuralgia. We have exhausted several other treatments including a gamma knife surgery. Dr. Shim was incredible. She spent an hour with my mother and was thorough, engaging, informative and honest with regard to expectations. My father is a retired general practitioner and I rarely meet a GP with his knowledge and compassion but we were so impressed my Mom is hoping to switch her, primary care to Dr Shi
    Dinah Adler in Boynton Beach, Fl — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. Christine Shim, MD

    Family Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English
    1396739439
    Education & Certifications

    Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    University of Miami School of Medicine
    University of Miami - B.S. Biology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.