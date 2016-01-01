Dr. Christine Seminara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Seminara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Seminara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Goose Creek, SC. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Locations
Lowcountry Pediatrics99 Bridgetown Rd, Goose Creek, SC 29445 Directions (843) 487-0594Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christine Seminara, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1821412099
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Seminara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seminara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Seminara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seminara.
