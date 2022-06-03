Dr. Christine Savage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Savage, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Savage, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Duke Medical Center
Locations
Integral Rheumatology and Immunology Specialists140 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-2338
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
So thankful to be Dr Savage’s patient. She’s very knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. After years of various doctors and mystery, I finally feel she will find the answers to my illness. This is the most efficient and well run office I’ve ever experienced.
About Dr. Christine Savage, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1245295377
Education & Certifications
- Duke Medical Center
- University of Miami medical center
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.