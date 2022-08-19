Overview

Dr. Christine M Salvatore, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med-U di Trieste and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Salvatore works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.