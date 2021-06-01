Dr. Rust has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Rust, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Rust, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Rust works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Eye Center1670 W Main St Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (859) 323-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Vanderbilt Eye Institute305 Indian Lake Blvd Ste 240, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 865-1860Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Surgery Center1401 W Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 443-2502
-
4
Vanderbilt Eye Institute2311 Pierce Ave, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rust?
Dr. Rust was more than a visit/ she gave me my vision back. I am thrilled- ecstatic and very pleased with my surgery results. Unbelievable staff, as well-Very impressed and Dr Rust is wonderful-
About Dr. Christine Rust, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1487098927
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rust works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.