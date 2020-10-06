Overview

Dr. Christine Routhier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Routhier works at US Bariatrics in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.