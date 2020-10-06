Dr. Christine Routhier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Routhier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Routhier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Routhier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Locations
US Bariatrics300 Health Park Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 819-5861
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Routhier performed a skin-saving, nipple-saving double mastectomy for me. I felt at ease and listened to with her. She even took the time to help me find an excellent plastic surgeon who took my insurance so that I could have an immediate reconstruction with implants. Dr. Routhier did an excellent job, stayed in touch throughout the process, and really proved how dedicated she is as a physician. I am happy with the results!!
About Dr. Christine Routhier, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Tulane University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Routhier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Routhier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Routhier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Routhier has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Routhier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Routhier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routhier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routhier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routhier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.