Dr. Christine Rogness, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Rogness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital.
Dr. Rogness works at
Locations
Mountain View Surgical Associates9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 220, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 805-1855
Broadway Center for Plastic Surgery14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (720) 738-3035
Mountain View Surgical Associates2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 250, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 379-6774
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Uchealth Highlands Ranch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogness?
April of 2011 could have been my expiration date, but thanks to Dr. Christine Rogness and her professional team I am still here nine years later. Thank you!!!
About Dr. Christine Rogness, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790892008
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital University Colo Health Scis Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogness has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogness accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogness speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogness.
