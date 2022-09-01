See All General Surgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Rizk works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Comprehensive Women's Health Center
    114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6318

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    4.4
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Rizk is an amazing doctor/surgeon! She is a skilled surgeon who is compassionate, understanding and truly cares about her patients. She takes the time to listen to your concerns and explains medical terms in a way you can understand. When receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, you need a doctor who will take care of you physically as well as emotionally. Dr. Rizk is "one of a kind" as she fulfills both and then some! I would highly recommend her to my family and friends!
    • General Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427092881
    • Women Infants Hosp Brown University
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rizk works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Rizk’s profile.

    Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

