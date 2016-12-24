Dr. Christine Resta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Resta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Resta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Resta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Maimonides Division of Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-5923
- Maimonides Medical Center
My husband and I have been patients of Dr Resta for over 4 years. My husband has Type 2 Diabetes and I had Thyroid Cancer with total thyroidectomy. She is one of the most thorough, caring, considerate doctors we have ever met. She takes time with each patient carefully examining and answering any and all questions one may have. She takes the time to call her patients with advise and answers to any medical concerns.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1134104854
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
