Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD
Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Columbus Bariatric Surgery9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (212) 263-3166Tuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:15pm
NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (212) 263-3166
NYU at Williamsburg101 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (212) 263-3166
Dr. Scafuri & Associates682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (212) 263-3166
Endocrine Associates of Rockland5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970 Directions (212) 263-3166
NYU Langone Weight Management Program530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3166
Orange County745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Directions (212) 263-3166
Dr. Scafuri & Associates3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (212) 263-3166
Midtown office (CMH)555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 263-3166
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ny Pllc2177 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (212) 263-3166
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Ren Fielding is an excellent doctor. I lost half my body weight after having lap-band surgery and got my health and life back.
About Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Nyu Hosp-Bell Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- College of the Holy Cross
- General Surgery
