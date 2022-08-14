See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Rego Park, NY
Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Ren Fielding works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY, New York, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Columbus Bariatric Surgery
    9785 Queens Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:15pm
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Brooklyn Endoscopy & Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1630 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229
  3. 3
    NYU at Williamsburg
    101 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11249
  4. 4
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    682 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310
  5. 5
    Endocrine Associates of Rockland
    5B Medical Park Dr, Pomona, NY 10970
  6. 6
    NYU Langone Weight Management Program
    530 1st Ave Ste 10S, New York, NY 10016
  7. 7
    Orange County
    745 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950
  8. 8
    Dr. Scafuri & Associates
    3453 Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312
  9. 9
    Midtown office (CMH)
    555 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022
  10. 10
    Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Ny Pllc
    2177 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 14, 2022
    Dr. Ren Fielding is an excellent doctor. I lost half my body weight after having lap-band surgery and got my health and life back.
    Helen C — Aug 14, 2022
    Bariatric Surgery
    29 years of experience
    English, Polish
    1811981608
    Mount Sinai Hosp Med Ctr
    Nyu Hospitals Center
    Nyu Hosp-Bell Med Ctr
    TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    College of the Holy Cross
    General Surgery
