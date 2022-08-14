Overview

Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ren Fielding works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Rego Park in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY, New York, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.