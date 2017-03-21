Overview

Dr. Christine Ragay-Cathers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ragay-Cathers works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.