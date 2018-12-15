Dr. Christine Quatro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quatro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Quatro, DO
Overview
Dr. Christine Quatro, DO is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. Health/Science-Osteopathic Med. Kansas City and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance, Medical City North Hills, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Locations
-
1
Varsity Orthopedics9545 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 431-1017
-
2
Varsity Orthopedics, Hurst TX501 W Harwood Rd, Hurst, TX 76054 Directions (817) 268-2758
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
- Medical City North Hills
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So professional and kind. Took time to explain everything about my daughters injury.
About Dr. Christine Quatro, DO
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Fort Worth Med Center Closed
- Univ. Health/Science-Osteopathic Med. Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quatro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quatro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quatro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quatro speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Quatro. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quatro.
