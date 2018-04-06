See All Pediatricians in Algonquin, IL
Dr. Christine Poulos, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Poulos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.

Dr. Poulos works at Back to Basics Pediatrics, SC in Algonquin, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Back to Basics Pediatrics, S Corp.
    2403 Harnish Dr Ste 101, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (224) 333-0730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma and Immunology Care Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Child and Adolescent Development Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2018
    I have only great things to say about Dr. Poulos. She has been my children's doctor for 11 years. She is compassionate and knowledgeable. She doesn't use a cookie cutter approach to treating children. She listens and creates a treatment plan that is best for your child. We love her as both a person and a doctor.
    Lisa Dimino in Cary — Apr 06, 2018
    About Dr. Christine Poulos, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679678874
    Education & Certifications

    • Med Coll/Wisconsin Affiliated
    • Rush Med College Chicago
    • Northern Illinois University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulos works at Back to Basics Pediatrics, SC in Algonquin, IL. View the full address on Dr. Poulos’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulos.

