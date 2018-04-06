Dr. Christine Poulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Poulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Poulos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Algonquin, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Rush Med College Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.
Dr. Poulos works at
Locations
Back to Basics Pediatrics, S Corp.2403 Harnish Dr Ste 101, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (224) 333-0730
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have only great things to say about Dr. Poulos. She has been my children's doctor for 11 years. She is compassionate and knowledgeable. She doesn't use a cookie cutter approach to treating children. She listens and creates a treatment plan that is best for your child. We love her as both a person and a doctor.
About Dr. Christine Poulos, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll/Wisconsin Affiliated
- Rush Med College Chicago
- Northern Illinois University
- Pediatrics
