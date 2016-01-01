Overview

Dr. Christine Poblete-Lopez, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Poblete-Lopez works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.