Dr. Christine Pierre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Pierre, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital.
Dr. Pierre works at
Locations
First Coast Neurology1825 Kingsley Ave Ste 190, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 585-8053Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- Passport Health Plan
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- RockPort Health Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pierre is very helpful, intelligent, and she asks the right questions. For a patient who is often uncomfortable in medical settings, I had a great experience with Dr. Pierre and her staff. Also, my first telehealth appointment was with Dr. Pierre. I now recommend them.
About Dr. Christine Pierre, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1548418700
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital - Miami FL
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pierre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pierre has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.