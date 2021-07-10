Overview

Dr. Christine Phillips, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.