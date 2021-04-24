Dr. Christine Phillips, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Phillips, DO
Overview
Dr. Christine Phillips, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.
Locations
Physicians Health Alliance521 Mt Pleasant Dr Ste 101, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 346-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips is the best. Caring, friendly and attentive. She really puts you at ease. I highly recommend her and the staff was wonderful also.
About Dr. Christine Phillips, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326230582
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
