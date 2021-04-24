Overview

Dr. Christine Phillips, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They graduated from SAINT LUKE'S HOSPITAL / MAYO CLINIC JACKSONVILLE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Physicians Health Alliance in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.