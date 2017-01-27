Dr. Christine Pham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Pham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Pham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pham works at
Locations
OB/GYN Associates317 N Hickory Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-7527Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cookeville Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation Center1 Medical Center Blvd, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-7527
Cumberland Medical Center421 S Main St, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 484-9511
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr. Pham she delivered my 4 kids and I would never go to anyone else.
About Dr. Christine Pham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham works at
Dr. Pham has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.