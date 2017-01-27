Overview

Dr. Christine Pham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pham works at OB/GYN Associates Of Cookeville in Cookeville, TN with other offices in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.