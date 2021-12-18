Dr. Persaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Persaud, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Persaud, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester Medical Center
Dr. Persaud works at
Locations
Suny Downstate Medical Center450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-2045Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
TruAlly Medical105 Main St Apt 1A, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 344-0300
University Orthopaedics Associates760 Parkside Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 270-2045
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Still here finishing up but felt the need to write a review because I’ve never had such a great experience at a doctor. Lol. I’ve never seen a doctor more thorough like she takes notes & actually cares about what’s going on. Super genuine, love the energy. 10/10 recommend. Oh and the MA at reception is super nice too! Just a really pleasant experience especially since nobody really LIKES going to the doctor. Def come here, they’ll take care of you.
About Dr. Christine Persaud, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Family Practice, Obesity Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Persaud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Persaud works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Persaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persaud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.