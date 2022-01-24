Overview

Dr. Christine Papa, DO is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med.



Dr. Papa works at Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.