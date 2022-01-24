Dr. Christine Papa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Papa, DO is a Dermatologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med.
Macaione & Papa Dermatology Associates, P.A.707 White Horse Rd Ste C103, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 627-1900
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Had appt. on jan23 to remove stiches from mohs. Dr. said had slight infection recommended a course of azithromycin 5 pills 4 days. went to cvs was told it was a liquid. i had recall DR saying it was a pill, unable to contact office was told would get back in two or three days. Drove back to office to find out what was correct, was told it was a mistake. Their should be a way to clear this from happening instead of waiting 3 days.
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427023928
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Penn State Geisinger Health System, Geisinger Medical Center
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- University Of Med and Dentistry Of New Jersey School Of Osteopathic Med
- Catholic University Of America
- Dermatology
Dr. Papa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papa has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Papa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papa.
