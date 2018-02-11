Dr. Christine Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deerfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1020 Milwaukee Ave Ste 208, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 379-1415
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
Margaret Schaumburg I had seen Christine’s brother for about 18 years and when he retired I started to see Christine and I feel just as comfortable with her as I did with her brother. She is very understanding and I trust her. I am hoping to have the same trust back as I did between her and me as I did with her brother.. I would recommend her to anybody.
About Dr. Christine Olson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1245348952
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- University of Illinois Urbana Champaign
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.